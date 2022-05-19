Amber Heard’s sister says Johnny Depp hit her too

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez testified on Wednesday and said that Johnny Depp hit her in March 2015.

Henriquez claimed that Depp issued her with an NDA after he hit her once and then repeatedly struck Amber Heard.

Henriquez testified on behalf of her sister saying that she witnessed the actress being controlled and abused by her then-husband, Johnny Depp.

Henriquez told the court the couple “got along really well at first”.

“Frankly, we all fell in love with him. At first,”

When she was asked about the March 2015 incident where Depp allegedly hit her and Heard on a staircase at their penthouse, Henriquez said Amber had found text messages that indicated Depp was having an affair, leading him to say: “Amber made me do it.”

“I’m at the top of the stairs with my back to the stairs, and that’s when Johnny runs up the stairs. I’m facing Amber, he comes up behind me, strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout, ‘Don’t hit my f—ing sister!’ She smacks him, lands one. At that point, that’s when [Depp’s security guard] Travis [McGivern] runs up the stairs, after Amber landed one.”

“But by that time, Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other as I was standing there. Travis then pulls them apart.”

After the incident, Henriquez said she was given a non-disclosure agreement to sign.

“There was an NDA on my kitchen table. … My understanding is it’s a contract to keep things private. To keep your mouth shut, essentially. I was asked to sign one. I don’t believe I signed it. I left sometime after.”

