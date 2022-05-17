Amber Heard could face perjury probe after admitting she lied under oath

Amber Heard could face a perjury probe after admitting she had lied to the UK’s High Court about a large donation to charity.

Amber Heard admitted she never gave $3.5 million from her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp to charity, despite claiming she did.

After Heard and Depp divorced, Heard said she would split the $7 million between the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Heard confirmed she hadn’t yet made the full donation as her ex-husband “sued me for $50million in March of 2019”.

During the couple’s UK High Court libel case, Heard had claimed she made the full donation, and now, legal experts say she could face a perjury probe.

