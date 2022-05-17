en English
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portuguesees Spanishsv Swedish
News

Amber Heard could face perjury probe after admitting she lied under oath

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Amber Heard perjury

Credit: AP

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Amber Heard could face a perjury probe after admitting she had lied to the UK’s High Court about a large donation to charity.

Amber Heard admitted she never gave $3.5 million from her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp to charity, despite claiming she did.

After Heard and Depp divorced, Heard said she would split the $7 million between the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Heard confirmed she hadn’t yet made the full donation as her ex-husband “sued me for $50million in March of 2019”.

During the couple’s UK High Court libel case, Heard had claimed she made the full donation, and now, legal experts say she could face a perjury probe.

More to come.

Related