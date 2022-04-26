Unheard audio of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arguing played in court for the first time

Recordings of arguments between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been played in court for the first time, suggesting Depp put cigarettes out on her.

As the third week of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial gets underway, the court heard some previously unheard arguments between the two.

The clips were presented by Heard’s defence team during a cross-examination of Depp.

During the first recording, Heard says, “Put your fucking cigarettes out on someone else, you fucking have consequences for your actions”. To which Depp replies, “Shut up, fat ass”.

He denied putting a cigarette butt out on his then-partner, and told the court that she was “grossly exaggerating.”

Another clip was then played to the court in which Depp called Heard a “fucking c**t”.

More recordings were played to the court, with Depp stating in one, “Walking away is necessary, is necessary, especially between you and I. It’s of utmost importance. The next move, if I don’t walk away … it’s going to be a bloodbath, like it was on the island.”

Heard says she agrees and would “obviously” choose to walk away, rather than a bloodbath.

Depp can then be heard saying “Then why has it (a bloodbath) been chosen so many times?”

Since the trial commenced, the court has heard that Heard allegedly defecated on Depp’s side of their bed, and threw a bottle at him, severing his hand.

But on the flip side, horrific text messages sent by Depp about his former wife were read out, going into graphic details about his desire to kill her.