Three years ago, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

Depp claims the op-ed made it sound like he was an abuser and now blames Heard for his inability to land acting roles that he would have previously.

Depp is asking for $50 million (Roughly $67m AUD) in damages.

The trial is finally underway and being held in Fairfax County’s district courthouse.

More to come.