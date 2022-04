Emergency services were called to Sydney’s Easter Show shortly after a fight broke out and resulted in the stabbing of a teenage boy.

The 17-year-old was rushed from the Easter Show to the hospital but tragically died on the way from his injuries.

Another 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the fight but is in a stable condition at Westmead Hospital.

A 15-year-old was arrested and remains in custody while police investigate the circumstances.

More to come.