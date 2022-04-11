Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker joined The Wiggles on stage at Perth concert

The Wiggles surprised their Perth audience over the weekend, when Tame Impala frontman, Kevin Parker, joined the group on stage.

Following The Wiggles’ triumphant cover of Elephant by Tame Impala, which topped Triple J’s annual Hottest 100 charts in 2021, it looks like the two groups are still in collaborative spirits, and we’re here for it!

At The Wiggles’ Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour at RAC Arena on Sunday, a surprise guest jumped on stage, fully decked out in a blue Wiggle costume. Much to everyone’s delight, it was none other than Tame Impala frontman, Kevin Parker.

Alongside the purple Wiggle, Lachy Gillespie, the pair performed their famed collaborative rendition of the psychedelic group’s 2012 hit, Elephant.

Unsurprisingly, crowd members of all ages absolutely loved it, with some taking to social media to express how iconic it was.

Kevin Parker from @tameimpala joining @TheWiggles on stage is just about the coolest thing I’ve ever seen 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/nGKRm9LYxp — Cam Wedemeyer (@camwedemeyer) April 10, 2022

While an unlikely pairing from the start, the two musical acts seem to work magically well together. So much so, that we wouldn’t be surprised if this becomes the first of many future collabs.

If The Wiggles’ latest 27-track cover album, ReWiggled, is anything to go by, we can say for sure that this legendary Aussie group has well and truly proven that they’re more than capable of tackling music styles that are vastly different to their own, and absolutely smashing it. We can’t wait to hear what both acts do next!