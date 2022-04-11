Silverchair’s Daniel Johns could face jail time for drink driving

Daniel Johns has pleaded guilty to drink-driving in a court hearing regarding a recent car accident.

Daniel Johns recently checked himself into a rehab facility following a car crash where the musician admitted to “self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression”.

Johns has been charged with high-range drink-driving after he collided with another vehicle in the NSW Hunter region.

Johns didn’t appear for his court hearing however, his lawyer plead guilty on his behalf.

According to The Guardian, Johns’ lawyer asked the judge to sentence Johns immediately due to the mental toll it may take on the artist but the judge said the offence was too serious in nature and that Johns may face a prison sentence.

“His main focus is his mental health,” John’s lawyer Bryan Wrench told the court.

The case is now adjourned until June 22.

More to come.