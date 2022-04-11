Protector of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis set to release a new book

Clint Hill – the New York Times bestselling author of Mrs. Kennedy and Me – is set to publish a new memoir based on his time protecting the late First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Stirred by long-forgotten photos and letters discovered in an old trunk, Hill put pen to paper to share with us his time spent guarding Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

In his new book, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy, Hill shares the private moments, the laughs, and the adventures with one of the world’s most famous women during her time as first lady, as well as the aftermath of the assassination of her husband.

Hill notes that “when you travel with someone…you experience things that can’t be fully appreciated by anyone who wasn’t there.”

The book will feature more than 200 rare and never-before-published photographs, and stories about his time spent travelling with Mrs. Kennedy through Europe, Asia, and South America.

Serving as a secret service Agent from 1958 to 1975, Clint Hill was awarded the nation’s highest civilian award for bravery and courage and for his swift actions on the day that JFK was assassinated. He went on to work for the subsequent president, Lyndon B. Johnson, and eventually became the Assistant Director of the Secret Service.

Hill and his co-author and wife Lisa McCubbin Hill are the authors of three previous memoirs: Mrs. Kennedy and Me, Five Days in November, and Five Presidents: My Extraordinary Journey with Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, and Ford.

My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy is slated for publication on October 11, 2022.