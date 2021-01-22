U.S. Secret Service reveal that they investigated John Mulaney after that red-hot SNL skit

In the biggest WTF news, the Secret Service has revealed details of their investigation into John Mulaney and a particularly-viral monologue.

When John Mulaney went on Jimmy Kimmel Live in December, he joked that the Secret Service had opened up an investigation on him following an SNL monologue. While we were unsure on the story before, the U.S. Secret Service have come forward and revealed that the story was true!

“I did a joke that was not about Donald Trump,” he explained to Kimmel. “The joke was about how it was a leap year and leap year had been started by Julius Caesar to correct the calendar and another thing that happened with Caesar was that he was stabbed by a bunch of senators ’cause he went crazy. And I said, ‘That’s an interesting thing that could happen.’”

The Secret Service has revealed that the investigation opened on March 1st, 2020, one day after Mulaney’s skit, and closed in December. A 27-page file on the incident was released, categorised under the activity of “exhibit[ing] inappropriate behaviour.” The agency’s Protective Intelligence and Assessment division reported that Mulaney “made inappropriate statements regarding President Trump on Saturday Night Live,” thus, justifying the investigation (apparently).

NEW: Remember when comedian John Mulaney said last year Secret Service investigated him b/c of a joke he made during his SNL monologue abt Julius Ceaser being stabbed? Well, I filed a #FOIA w/Secret Service & they just gave me 27 pgs. Agency stopped short of investigating him. pic.twitter.com/YOq2roUct5 — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) January 19, 2021

“Am I stoked there’s a file opened on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much,” Mulaney told Kimmel. However, he also explained that the investigator that vetted him was “very understanding” and understood that Mulaney’s comedic bit had nothing to do with Trump and that “it was an elliptical reference to him.”