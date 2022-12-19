Watch Lizzo’s incredible new Stevie Wonder cover

Lizzo sparkled as the final SNL music guest of 2022, performing Stevie Wonder’s 1966 holiday hit, Someday at Christmas.

Lizzo was appointed as the musical guest for the final Saturday Night Live episode of 2022, which was hosted by Elvis actor, Austin Butler.

The acclaimed songstress delivered a beautiful rendition of Stevie Wonder’s Someday at Christmas. Early last month, Lizzo also released a studio-recorded version of the 1966 holiday classic via Amazon.

Elsewhere in the episode, the Emmy-winning artist performed Break Up Twice; a heart-igniting R&B/soul anthem lifted from her latest record, Special.

With her theatrical delivery, complete with props, Lizzo not only showcased her powerful vocals, but also her acting chops, which we first caught a glimpse of during her role in the 2019 film, Hustlers.

Lizzo performed for Saturday Night Live’s final episode as a replacement act for the initially appointed Yeah Yeah Yeahs. As announced last week, the group had to withdraw from their scheduled appearance, due to guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing battle with pneumonia.

As 2022 nears its end, Lizzo celebrates a stellar year of triumphs. Following the launch of her Widely-celebrated LP, Special in July, the hitmaker won an Emmy for her TV series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. More recently, Lizzo received the People’s Champion award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Check out her striking SNL performances via the YouTube clips above.