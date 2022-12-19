Keith Urban donates a whopping $200k to charities throughout Nashville

Evidently chased-up following the sale of his master recordings, Keith Urban has donated a whopping $200k to charities throughout Tennessee in the US.

Keith Urban singer visited three organisation across the city of Nashville, presenting each with a cheque ranging from $50k to $100k. One charity, the Music Health Alliance, is dedicated to providing access to life-saving healthcare resources for musicians, a cause which Urban said is “inspiring.”

“I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organisations do to make people’s lives more manageable,” the country singer said in a press statement. “Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together.” Elsewhere on his charity itinerary was the Nashville Food Project and Thistle Farm, to which he donated $50k each.

“This gift from Keith Urban will help so many of our neighbours get the food they want and need,” Nashville Food Project’s CEO C.J. Sentell said. The donation will provide some 15, 000 meals to those in need, with the additional funds providing tools and food resources to 100 families. The donations come just days after Urban sold the master recordings of his entire discography to Litmus Music group.

The sale, which went for an as-yet undisclosed sum, included all 10 Urban’s studio albums — from his 1991 debut to the more recent The Speed of Now Part 1 — and encompassed 20 of his tracks that hit number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The sale earned Litmus Music both the publishing rights and master recordings of Urban’s discography, the latter of which is rare among musicians who’ve sold their work. Urban joins the likes of Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan and Pink Floyd in selling his catalogue in recent years.

Earlier this month, Urban kicked off The Australian leg of his world tour in Queensland, and has since taken to stadiums across the country ahead of the jaunt’s final show this Saturday (December 17). Last year, Urban featured on the tracklist of Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version).