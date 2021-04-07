Keith Urban to feature on Taylor Swifts’ re-recording of album ‘Fearless’

Taylor Swift has revealed the full track-list for her upcoming re-recording of the album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and it’s a biggie.

With a whopping twenty-seven tracks including a new song, That’s When that was written during the Fearless album era and features Keith Urban, Swifties have a lot to look forward to.

If that’s not enough to get excited about, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) also includes unearthed tracks from ‘the vault’ including Mr. Perfectly Fine, Bye Bye Baby, Don’t You and We Were Happy, as well as a remix of Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Elvira.

“I’m really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly,” Swift posted on Twitter and Instagram, six days before the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The album is the first of six that Taylor Swift announced in August 2019 that she will be re-recording, following music manager, Scooter Braun’s acquisition of Swift’s original masters. Fearless, which earned Swift her first Grammy Award, was written when the singer-songwriter was between ages 16-18.

taylor making debut, fearless, speak now, red, 1989, reputation, lover, folklore and evermore pic.twitter.com/B2nEqeC9kk — prathana (taylor’s version) (@getawayprats) April 4, 2021

In a statement penned on Tumblr back in August 2019, Swift said of the acquisition:

“This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it,”

“He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever. “

The new album sees Taylor taking back control, stating on Twitter on February 12 in a puzzle that spelled out the release date, “artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work”

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will be released April 9 and will feature six never-before released songs, which almost made the original album.