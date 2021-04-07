Engineering the Sound: test-driving the brand new Fender Mustang Micro

Fender has just launched the Mustang Micro personal guitar amplifier. Engineering the Sound was keen to dial in some classic tones.

Fender pretty much laid the blueprint for amplification way back in the 1950s. As such, they’re uniquely placed to create a product like the Mustang Micro — a pocket-sized selection of amps that you can plug straight into your guitar and listen to through headphones.

The Engineering the Sound team loves a great guitar tone and were therefore especially keen to see how this micro monster stacked up in the studio.

The Fender Mustang series of amps offers players affordable entreé to the world of classic Fender tones — packed with presets that make it easy to dial in retro and modern characters. The Mustang Micro is the mini manifestation, so small in fact that you can just plug it straight into your guitar and monitor through your cans.

Soundwise, there are 12 amps — ranging from classic tweeds to modern, high-gain monsters — and 12 effect combinations. And though the unit is diminutive, there’s still plenty of scope for hands-on tweaking, with amp selection, EQ, effects, and effects modification, easily adjustable with the buttons along the side of the unit.

This being 2021, there are also ways to connect the Mustang Micro with the outside world. Bluetooth connectivity is available so you can jam along with your favourite tracks, plus, you can record the output of the Mustang Micro via USB. Thankfully, the AAAs have also been ditched in favour of a Lithium-Ion battery that you can charge via USB.

Big on characterful tones and convenience, the Mustang Micro ticks a lot of boxes. If you’re looking to rock out at midnight, or need some last-minute rehearsal on the road, or just want a convenient way to record guitar with an array of tones at your disposal, it’s well worth an audition.

