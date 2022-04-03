Saturday Night Live mock the infamous Will Smith slap

Saturday Night Live took their turn at making fun of the unforgettable Oscars moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The slap that the world won’t shut up about happened almost a week ago (Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, in case you’ve been doing an internet detox) and Saturday Night Live dove headfirst into the controversy, as is the show’s way.

In a sketch located at the Oscars, comedian Jerrod Carmichael seat filler who was seated next to ‘Will Smith’, played by Chris Redd.

The two strike up a conversation in a friendly manner when suddenly audio of Chris Rock’s G.I. Jane joke plays, Smith’s character says, casually: “Hey, I’ll be right back man,” which is swiftly followed by a loud slap sound.

Watch the full sketch below.