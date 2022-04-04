Miley Cyrus says catching COVID on tour was “definitely worth it”

After concluding her South American tour, Miley Cyrus Tweeted, “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

After returning home from her tour in South America over the weekend, Miley Cyrus tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the disappointment of having to cancel an upcoming performance as a result, the global pop star appeared to be in good spirits as she shared the news of her diagnosis via Twitter on Saturday.

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” she wrote. “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

During her tour stops in Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, Miley reportedly had dozens of backstage interactions with fans, and was seen getting up close and personal with audience members in packed crowds.

Throughout her shows, she performed songs from her most recent album, Plastic Hearts, as well as some classic throwbacks like Party in the U.S.A and Wrecking Ball.

While having no regrets about the tour itself, Cyrus expressed sadness about having to cancel her upcoming performance at Janie’s Fund Grammys watch party, which aims to support and care for “abused and neglected girls.”

She Tweeted, “Sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry, Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time!”

In the global tour circuit of 2022 so far, Miley’s diagnosis is one of many. Earlier this year, musicians including John Mayer, Jazmine Sullivan and BTS member V confirmed testing positive for the virus as well and had to cancel shows as a result.