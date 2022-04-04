Logan Paul becomes the Pokemon master he’s always wanted to be

To celebrate his WWE Wrestlemania 38 debut, digital celebrity Logan Paul decided to wear a $6.4 million AUD Pokemon card into the ring.

Over the weekend, Logan Paul made his WWE debut by rocking up to Wrestlemania 38, wearing probably one of the world’s most expensive necklaces; a $6.4 million AUD Pokemon card.

The PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator was purchased by the creator in July 2021 in Dubai, which broke the world record for the most expensive card sold. It seems like Logan is trying to overcompensate, as earlier this year, he accidentally spent $3.5 million on a bunch of fake Pokemon cards… awkward!

To get the card, the wannabe Pokemon gym leader had to trade his PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator, valued at $1.5 million, and pay the difference to renowned sports card collector Matt Allen in Como, Italy.

This isn’t the first time Logan has donned a similar outfit. Back in June of 2021, Logan decided to wear his BGS 10 rated shiny Charizard card to his Floyd Mayweather fight.

For those wondering about his performance, Logan Paul was able to walk away with a win for his debut. Maybe the Pokemon card helped?

When interviewed after his win, Logan said: “This is surreal. I cannot believe I got to share a ring with the Mysterio’s and also won the match. You know this is my first win, you know I can no longer say I’m the world’s highest-paid loser, that was my thing. I won something, this is great!”

I’m not too sure about that, Logan; I’m sure we can still call you that.