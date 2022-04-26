Blizzard changes tune, announces that ‘Diablo Immortal’ is coming to PC

After an embarrassing announcement in 2018, Blizzard is bringing Diablo Immortals to PC because gamers are just going to port it anyway.

After nearly four years of waiting and a hilariously controversial announcement, Blizzard’s troubled Diablo Immortal launches on June 2, 2022.

Heralded as a sign of Blizzard’s downward trajectory and the culmination of their difficulties managing the Diablo franchise since Diablo III’s polarising release, there’s been little community goodwill toward Diablo Immortal. One fan asked: “any plans to make this playable on PC, or is this just strictly mobile forever?”.

Blizzard developer Wyatt Cheng made the mistake of responding: “we don’t have any plans at the moment to do PC.” He was rewarded with a chorus of boos and jeers.

Worse, Cheng asked: “do you guys not have phones?” a Blizzard moment that will live on in infamy and meme-ory. So to get the sudden announcement that Diablo Immortal will be coming to PC is surprising, to say the least.

It’s also unlikely to sate the hunger of anyone that’s been waiting out for Diablo IV, which is still largely under wraps except for the quarterly updates and mind-blowing trailer. When will it come?!

Focusing on the period between Diablo II and Diablo III when the Archangel Tyrael was presumed dead, Blizzard calls it an “untold chapter in the Diablo Saga”. It’s unclear if anyone wanted this chapter told, especially given the far more anticipated but consistently delayed Diablo IV.

PC and mobile gamers alike will choose from one of six classes; Barbarian, Demon Hunter, Crusader, Monk, Necromancer or Wizard. Sorry Witch Doctor fans, everyone’s favourite frog-themed cannibal won’t be making an appearance.

The June 2nd launch will include cross-progression and cross-play, meaning you can spend as much time looting on the bus as you do relaxing at home. Traditional Diablo fans that would rather bask in the glory of years gone by can instead enjoy the return of ladder play to Diablo II: Resurrected on April 28th.