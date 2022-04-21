Johnny Depp’s leaked texts describe his desire to kill Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s horrific text messages about his ex-wife have been shown in court.

In the midst of Johnny Depp’s $50m defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, text messages that the actor sent during the couple’s relationship have shown damning evidence of Depp’s attitude towards Heard.

“Let’s burn Amber,” read one text sent by Depp to his friend Paul Bettany on June 11, 2013.

“Let’s drown her before we burn her.

“I will f**k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead”.

In another text sent on January 17, 2013, Depp called his wife-at-the-time an “idiot cow”.

“I’ll smack the ugle c**t around before I let her in, dont worry,” it continued.

“Did that worthless hooker arrive?”

Heard’s lawyer continued to read messages from Depp, outlining his ravenous drug and alcohol abuse.

More to come.