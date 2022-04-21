Olympic winner Dawn Fraser comments on transgender athletes debate

Aussie swimming champion Dawn Fraser has joined the discussion around whether or not trans women should be allowed to compete with other women.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Fraser said she agrees with Emma McKeon that trans women shouldn’t be allowed to race against bio women.

“I don’t think it’s fair to have transgender men competing against women,” Fraser told the Daily Telegraph.

“Why don’t transgender people compete against each other. That would solve all the problems?”

More to come.