Mike Tyson repeatedly punched fellow passenger on a flight

Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was filmed beating up a passenger on a JetBlue flight between San Francisco and Florida.

A video shared by TMZ shows Mike Tyson assaulting an unidentified passenger on a plane apparently because they were annoying.

According to reports, Tyson had agreed to take a picture with the fellow passenger before the victim got “overly excited”.

Tyson then told the man repeatedly to “chill” but was ignored which seems to have led to the violent attack.

Representatives for Tyson told NPR: “Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

