Foo Fighters announce tribute concerts for Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters will play tribute shows in London and Los Angeles alongside Taylor Hawkins’ peers and idols.

Foo Fighters and the family of Taylor Hawkins have announced that they will play two massive shows in September as a tribute to their late drummer.

The band will play shows at Wembley stadium in London on the 3rd of September, then at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on the 27th of September.

The tribute concerts will feature performances from Taylor Hawkins’ peers and idols, but the lineup of acts is yet to be announced.

Hawkins’ wife Alison released a statement in conjunction with the concert announcement, her first since he passed away. The statement read:

My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to “knocking your socks off” during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.

In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.

Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.

With gratitude,

Alison Hawkins

Tickets for the two tribute shows go on sale June 17.