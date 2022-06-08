Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming a girl since she was 12-years-old

The parents of a now 18-year-old girl have accused Ezra Miller of grooming their daughter since she was 12 and the actor was 23.

Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming Tokata Iron Eyes, a young girl from North Dakota, since she was in her early teens. Her parents are now seeking a restraining order against the actor, who has faced several accusations of illegal activity and misconduct in recent months.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Miller and Tokata first met when she was 12-years old and the actor was 23, sparking a friendship that her parents say, put her at risk.

They allege that The Flash star supplied their daughter with alcohol, weed, and LSD, and that Tokata dropped out of school as a result of Miller’s influence.

The documents also suggest that the girl’s parents flew to Miller’s home in New York City and found their daughter without her drivers licence, keys, or bank card, alleging she also had bruises on her body when they found her in the actor’s home.

