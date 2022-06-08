Harvey Weinstein set to be charged with indecent assault in the UK

Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault that took place in London 26-years-ago.

After the charges were authorised by The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) yesterday, Harvey Weinstein is set to be charged with a 1996 indecent assault on a now 50-year-old woman.

“The CPS has authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996,” explained head of the CPS Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainslie.

“Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

More to come.