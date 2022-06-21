Ben Stiller meets with Ukraine President: “You’re my hero”

On World Refugee Day, Ben Stiller visited the Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “You’re my hero, for what you’ve done in this country.”

On Monday, actor and long-term UNHCR ambassador, Ben Stiller met with Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv to discuss humanitarian issues, in honour of World Refugee Day (June 20).

“Sir, really nice to meet you,” said Ben, as he shook hands with Zelenskyy. “Thanks for taking the time. You’re my hero, for what you’ve done in this country and for the world.”

During their meeting, the pair reportedly complimented each other on their acting chops. After Stiller congratulated Zelenskyy on his “great acting career,” the President chuckled and said, “not as great as you.”

In a video posted to Instagram yesterday, Ben explained the objective of his visit to Kiev: “Hey, I’m Ben Stiller, and I’m here in Ukraine,” he declared at the start of the clip. “I’m meeting people who’ve been impacted by the war and hearing how it’s changed their lives. War and violence are devastating people all over the world. Nobody chooses to flee their home. Seeking safety is a right, and it needs to be upheld for every person.”

It was an honour to meet President @ZelenskyyUa on #WorldRefugeeDay as part of my visit with UNHCR @Refugees to stand in solidarity with people forced to flee in Ukraine and worldwide, and bring more attention to the humanitarian situation. @Refugees #WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/zpNpva233j — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 20, 2022

Following his meeting with the Ukrainian President, Ben reflected on the experience through a Twitter post. He stated the following:

