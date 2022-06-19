Ben Stiller visits Ukraine to raise awareness for refugees

Beloved Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has been spotted in the war-torn country after meeting with refugee families in Poland.

Ben Stiller was seen walking the streets in the western city of Lviv on Sunday.

The actor is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and had flown to Rzeszow in southeastern Poland to raise awareness of the plight of refugees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@refugees)

Ben Stiller took to Instagram to state that he was meeting with families “whose lives have been torn apart by war and violence in Ukraine.”

“I’m here to learn, to share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity.

“Everyone has the right to seek safety. Whoever. Wherever. Whenever.”