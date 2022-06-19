WATCH: Julia Morris bomb at the Logies opening

Julia Morris has been torn into on social media after her opening monologue at Sunday night’s Logies fell completely flat.

Comedian and TV host, Julia Morris may have watched Ricky Gervais’ Oscars opening one too many times and thought she’d shoot for the stars with her Logies monologue. Unfortunately, the reviews are in and well, it was pretty shit.

Morris has been completely savaged on social media after totally bombing last night’s gig.

Terrible opening of the Logies by Julia Morris #Logies2022 — Audacia Verum (@Audacia_Verum) June 19, 2022

She started the show pointing out the gender pay gap, which some are accusing to be joke theft but it may have been a simple nod to the Oscars jokes slung by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Morris took to the stage in a purple pantsuit saying: “The deal was that I could open the show as long as I dressed like a man,” and it was from then on that the jokes didn’t land.

Trans jokes opening this year's #Logies by Julia Morris. Is this the best Australia can do? — Stephanie Hume (@StephJaneHume) June 19, 2022

The comedian made jokes about Twitter, cancel culture and being out of touch but ironically, it felt like she may be too out of touch to realise where the punchline was.

“Actually it’s very, very good that the Logies team have not just gone with another rich white man opening the show, that is a little treat. No, they’ve pushed the boat out and they’ve gone for a 30% less rich white woman.”

Who the hell thought it was a good idea to put Julia Morris on first. #Logies2022 does she have to yell. 🤯 — Aunty Marty💉💉💉 🐨🦘🇦🇺🙏🏻 (@simpson17m) June 19, 2022

As Julia wrapped up her speech she spoke about how the event used to fill her with frustration when she saw “the same seven people” hosting the show and winning the awards.

Julia Morris hosting the Logies is not helping the ratings with her ‘humour’. Quite ironically in her opening monologue she’s criticising Twitter and now I’ve come here to criticise her🤣. Seriously is she supposed to be a comedian? #Logies2022 #logies — lawyerpuppy (@lawyerpuppy) June 19, 2022

“Here is the thing – now that I am one of them, I don’t want that to change. If we could not change that.” She went on.

That could have been a poignant, self-aware joke but instead, it seemed painfully true and a little like a slap in the face to the young creatives dying for a little credit in the industry.

