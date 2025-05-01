Some venues polish away their character, but Rhino Room wears its scars proudly.

Let’s be real—most venues these days feel like they were designed by the same corporate algorithm. Then there’s Rhino Room.

Tucked away on Pirie Street, this place has been Adelaide’s dirty little secret since the late ’90s, and thank god for that.

Walking in feels like crashing the best house party in town. The floors are sticky (in that “lived-in” way), the drinks are cheap, and the vibe? Pure, unfiltered Adelaide.

This is where comics like Hannah Gadsby and Arj Barker cut their teeth, and where local bands play to crowds that actually listen.

The Late Show is the stuff of legend—no set lists, no pretence, just a rotating cast of comedians throwing punches (verbally, of course) and seeing what lands.

One minute you’re watching a Fringe headliner test new material, the next you’re witnessing some kid from the suburbs absolutely murder their first set.

Downstairs at Lowlife, the music’s loud, the crowd’s closer than your in-laws, and the energy’s raw enough to give you goosebumps.

Rhino Room doesn’t do polished. It doesn’t do VIP. What it does do? Real, messy, unforgettable nights where the line between performer and punter blurs into something magic.

In a city that’s getting shinier by the minute, this place is a glorious middle finger to sterile entertainment. Long may it reign.

Rhino Room

📍 131 Pirie St

📞 0419 824 912

🌐 rhinoroom.com.au