From voicing Paddington to playing piano with his peen, here’s why the Ukrainian President is an absolute legend

Before taking the reins as the sixth president of Ukraine, the nation’s current leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy used to be an actor and comedian.

His career highlights ranged from voicing the loveable, anthropomorphic bear in the Ukrainian release of Paddington and its sequel, to playing piano with his todger on a sketch TV show.

But before leading his country through a literal war, Zelenskyy’s character on that sketch show, Servant of the People was a comedic portrayal of the President of Ukraine.

One of the Zelenskyy’s most iconic sketches was a five minute duet performance on the piano using only his penis, which has racked up close to one million views on Youtube.

Five years after the show began, the Ukrainian public thought Zelenskyy’s comedic portrayal of the president was convincing enough to actually vote him into office.

It would be kind of like Australia voting in Shaun Micallef as Prime Minister after enjoying Mad As Hell. But he’d actually be a decent leader too, so maybe that’s not the worst idea.

Throughout his illustrious career, Zelenskyy has spent time as an actor, screenwriter, film producer, and director. He was even a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in Ukraine, and get this – he bloody won.

Aside from being a very funny man, Zelenskyy is currently leading from the front as his country defends itself against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The United States offered to help the Ukrainian President evacuate from the ongoing conflict, but he rejected the proposal, telling the US, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

If anyone actually needs a trip to Hawaii – it’s this guy.