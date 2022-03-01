Flood warnings are in place for Sydney after the city is hit with more rain

People in Sydney’s north are being told to prepare for floods as the Bureau of Meteorology warns that it could be the next area to go under.

Sydney-siders are being warned that their city could be the next to flood, after a severe weather warning was put in place for areas of the NSW coast.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has suggested that NSW residents should brace for extreme conditions over the next couple of days, warning that “the worst is yet to come”.

Tonight, within a six-hour period, the Bureau of Meteorology is expecting 200 millimetres of rain to hit Sydney, which could be enough to flood the Nepean and Hawkesbury rivers.

But the Cook’s River in Sydney’s inner and south-west is expected to receive the most rain, with experts suggesting that dangerous water levels are possible.

Local flooding is expected along the Parramatta river, and minor to major flooding is being predicted along the Georges and Woronora rivers as well.

Water has already been released from Warragamba Dam to prepare for the rain, but immediate action is being recommended by Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke, warning Sydney-siders that “the time to prepare is now”.

Authorities are urging commuters not to travel through flooded sections of road, and avoid travel as much as possible. NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said, “We cannot stress enough that motorists should never attempt to drive through flood waters or cross flooded causeways.”

Stay safe everyone.