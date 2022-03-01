The teenager who tracked Elon Musk’s private jet is now tracking Russian aircraft

The 19-year-old who became Elon Musk’s nemesis after tracking the billionaires private jet has a new hobby – tracking Russian aircraft.

In an attempt to majestically sail away from the ongoing conflict and threatened financial sanctions caused by Vladimir Putin’s Ukrainian invasion, Russian billionaires are moving their fancy yachts and aircraft out of ‘the motherland’ to prevent the confiscation of their most prized assets.

And they would have gotten away away with it too, if it weren’t for a meddling kid.

Well, technically Jack Sweeney isn’t a kid. He’s a 19-year-old, aircraft tracking genius. You’re probably familiar with some of his earlier work – tracking Elon Musk’s private jet until the billionaire offered him $5,000 to stop.

Jack turned down the offer and entrepreneur-ed the entrepreneur, asking for $50,000 instead because the bill wasn’t a sufficient substitute for “the enjoyment factor”.

Musk declined, but now Jack’s had his fun with the Tesla CEO, and he’s set his sights on a new target – the aircrafts of Russian billionaires.

Yesterday, a Twitter account popped up called Russian Oligarch Jets, posting automatic tweets that expose the whereabouts of wealthy Russian’s aircrafts.

Roman Abramovich's Helicopter M-SOLA Landed near Basseterre, (unassigned), KN. Apx. flt. time 17 Mins. pic.twitter.com/KARQJ6pWQD — Russian Oligarch Jets (@RUOligarchJets) February 28, 2022

The account has already attracted some 101.8K anti-war, billionaire-haters, but it took a few posts for the internet to work out that it was Elon Musk’s nemesis who had created the account.

We really hope Jack’s next target is Jay Jay the Jet Plane, because we are terrified of that thing.