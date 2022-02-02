The teenager tracking Elon Musk’s jet was offered a job

The 19-year-old, Jack Sweeney who turned down $5K to stop tracking Elon Musk’s private jet has gotten a job from the viral ordeal.

Earlier this week it came to light that there is a teenager in Florida who created a Twitter account that tracked and posted every movement made by Elon Musk’s private jet.

In a bid to get him to cut it out, Elon Musk offered Jack $5,000 but the teen said that wouldn’t be enough to replace “the enjoyment factor” and asked the billionaire for an internship instead.

We’re not too surprised that Musk’s biggest fan is just as much of a cheeky shit as the self-titled ‘edge-lord’ is.

In a delightful twist to the story, after what seemed like genuine frustration and a serious lack of humour of Musk’s part, Jack has now been offered a job… but no, it’s not with SpaceX.

The teenager has been offered work with an Orlando-based private charter flight company Stratos Jet Charters according to the New York Post.

“It was pretty cool. They’re UCF [University of Central Florida] alumni, so it’s pretty interesting,” Jack told the Post.

The CEO and Stratos President Joel Thomas told the post that the company offered the job to Jack after seeing his “creativity” in starting the jet-tracking Twitter account.