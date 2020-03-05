The Mirror and the Light, Truganini and more – Happy’s Weekend Reading

This weekend on the reading list: one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror and the Light and the inspiring story of Truganini, through the pen of Cassandra Pybus.

The birthday party to end them all is detailed in The House of Broken Angels, Solved! explains how some of the world’s most intractable challenges can be navigated and a child becomes a detective in Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line. Let’s dive in.

The Mirror and the Light, Truganini, The House of Broken Angels, Solved! and Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line are some of the finest new book releases for this weekend.

The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel

The final act in the Wolf Hall trilogy, Hilary Mantel’s captivating fictionalisation of the life and times of Henry VIII and his most influential political foot-soldier, Thomas Cromwell, reaches its devastating conclusion. The first two books in the series won the Booker Prize – can Mantel pull off the hat-trick? Via Harper Collins.

Truganini: Journey Through the Apocalypse by Cassandra Pybus

Cassandra Pybus recounts the unparalleled experience of Truganini. For five years in the 1820s, she and George Augustus Robinson searched Tasmania for survivors of the Aboriginal extermination of Tasmania, and this is just the beginning. A compelling and haunting story of survival. More at Allen & Unwin.

The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea

As the Miguel Angel De La Cruz approaches his final days, he decides to throw one last birthday bash. In the lead-up, his mother, almost a hundred years old, dies. During the celebration of these two character’s lives, family secrets are uncovered. Visit Hachette for more.

Solved!: How Other Countries Have Cracked the World’s Biggest Problems and We Can Too by Andrew Wear

Solved! looks at the challenges that Australia faces, from an outside perspective. Andrew Wear examines the success stories of nations around the world and imagines strategies for an optimistic Australian future. For more information, visit Black Inc.

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line Deepa Anappara

Jai, a nine-year-old boy, is hardly the best candidate to be a detective. He is, however, an avid fan of Police Patrol, a reality cop show. When a school friend goes missing, he uses his skills to crack the case. Visit Penguin for more.