World responds to “disgusting” scenes at 2021 Australian Open

Last night, the Australian Open trophy presentation was interrupted after fans booed Tennis Australia president Jayne Hrdlicka’s mention of the COVID-19 vaccine.

President Jayne Hrdlicka was forced to pause her speech due to the belligerent noise from the crowd at the Australian Open’s finals trophy presentation.

“With vaccinations on the way, rolling out in many countries around the world it’s now a time for optimism and hope for the future,” Hrdlicka said before being interrupted by a booing chorus.

The arena filled with louder, more resounding sounds of contempt when Hrdlicka thanked Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the Victorian government for their efforts in containing the recent coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

A visibly exasperated Hrdlicka paused again, before directly addressing the jeers from the Australian Open crowd: “When you’re finished.”

“You are a very opinionated group of people but whether you’re at home or here tonight, we’re really thankful that you’re here. And we look forward to seeing you next year,” she said in response to the crowd.

Despite Hrdlicka’s politeness on the stand, commentators and spectators – both global and local, alike – have condemned the ugly display.

The trophy presentation was to honour Novak Djokovic’s win against World No. 4, Daniil Medvedev, in the grand final of the Men’s Singles. Djokovic now holds nine Aus Open titles and 18 Grand Slam titles in total.