Novak Djokovic booted from US open after clocking female official in the throat

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US open after accidentally striking a female official in the throat with a tennis ball.

It’s a sad day for tennis star and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Set for his 18th Grand Slam title following a stunning 26-game winning streak, the Serbian sportsman did a whoopsie and clocked a female linesperson straight in the throat with a tennis ball.

The accidental but brutal shot will see Djokovic disqualified from the US open and all his prize money seized.

The whole thing, caught live on television, occurred when the World No. 1 lost a game to 20th seed Spanish tennis star, Carreno Busta, leaving him 5-6 down in the first set. A frustrated Djokovic had already failed to secure three set points in the previous game. Changing-over, Djokovic clocked a ball behind him and it hit a female line judge in the throat – and the footage is brutal. The woman, in shock, raises her hands to her throat and drops to her knees at the back of the court. Djokovic disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge in the face with a tennis ball pic.twitter.com/mpafwm1ODL — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 6, 2020 Obviously, the game immediately paused and Djokovic went to her side to help her. God Bless. After a discussion of several minutes with officials, Djokovic shook hands with Carreno Busta and the latter was announced as the default winner. According to the rulebook, Djokovic will also be forced to lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and any prize money won thus far at the tournament. He may also face additional fines for the specific ball-to-throat incident. The Serbian tennis star left the precinct without speaking to the media. Prior to this, the three-time US Open champion was the clear favourite in absence of other big players Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic has since apologised in an Instagram statement, with the star saying his disqualification makes him feel “sad and empty,” and that he hopes the line official “is feeling okay.” He went onto say he was “sorry to have caused her such stress,” describing his actions as “unintended” and “wrong.”

Twitter is divided on the matter. Some are critical of the reaction by the line official, saying that maybe she over-reacted. How the Line Judge acted when Novak Djokovic hit her with the tennis ball. pic.twitter.com/oO9OuuOX78 — Derek Cortez (@DereKYblacc) September 6, 2020

Other posts have pointed out the hilarious fact that no-one can beat the World No. 1, except… himself?

Who would guessed, the first player to beat Djokovic in 2020 would be…Djokovic — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) September 6, 2020

Many think this whole thing radiates Nick Kyrgios energy. If you don’t know the name, basically he is an Australian tennis star often accused of being a bad sport, notorious for chucking rackets, and cussing out officials when the game doesn’t go his way.

Kyrgios took to Twitter, implying that if it was him, rather than Serbian favourite Djokovic, who had struck a female line assistant, the reaction would be much harsher:

Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

Twitter seems to agree: