Thunder VS Pacers – Here’s Everything You Need to Know to Watch the NBA Finals Live

The 2025 NBA Finals Are Set: Thunder vs Pacers, and It’s All Live on Disney+

The 2025 NBA Finals are locked in: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers, tipping off Friday June 6 at 10.30am AEST, live on ESPN via Disney+.

It’s OKC’s first Finals since 2012, now led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and backed by a stacked young squad. On the other side, the Pacers have shocked everyone – taking down the Cavs and Knicks to reach their first Finals in 25 years. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are leading the charge.

Expect some major NBA fireworks, breakout moments, and maybe a seven-game classic—all streaming live through the ESPN hub on Disney+.

You’ll also get full coverage with Nothing But Net, NBA Countdown, and game-day commentary from Mike Breen, Doris Burke, and Richard Jefferson, plus courtside updates from Kane Pitman, Ryan Broekhoff, and Shams Charania.

Heres where to watch the NBA Finals

NBA Finals Schedule on Disney+ (AEST):

Friday June 6:

9am – Nothing But Net

10.30am – Game 1 (Thunder @ Pacers)

Monday June 9:

10am – Game 2

Thursday June 12:

10.30am – Game 3

Saturday June 14:

10.30am – Game 4

Tuesday June 17:

10.30am – Game 5 (if needed)

Friday June 20:

10.30am – Game 6 (if needed)

Monday June 23:

10am – Game 7 (if needed)

Get ready—this could be the start of something big.