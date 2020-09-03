A guy in a jetpack has been spotted flying 3,000 feet in the air above LA Airport

Mystery man in jetpack spotted flying 3,000 feet in the air near Los Angeles International Airport, just 300 metres away from planes.

The FBI is set to investigate a report made by an American Airlines pilot claiming to have seen a man in a jetpack flying 3,000 feet above the Los Angeles International Airport airway.

The American Airlines pilot reported into a control tower as he was approaching LAX airport, describing that he’d seen a “guy in a jetpack”.

The man was reportedly flying right next to an aircraft – less than 300 metres away – and in the path of incoming jets on Sunday evening.

A second pilot from SkyWest Airlines also confirmed the sighting, reporting to the control tower saying, “We just saw the guy passing by us in the jetpack.”

The identity of the man remains a mystery, with an LAPD investigation failing to find the person despite performing a flyover in the area.

While jetpacks can fly as high as 15,000 feet (with the help of a device invented by a company called JetPack Aviation), the pack is not sold for recreational use, meaning it is quite uncommon to see an individual that high in the air.

JetPack Aviation is located nearby LAX; however, their testing is conducted more than an hour away from the airway. Furthermore, while they have an advertised altitude of 15,000 feet, their devices have only been flown up to 120 feet.

With no one yet coming forward to take responsibility, it may only be a matter of time before a social media star lays claim to the outrageous stunt.