We get into darkness and hope with Crazykav

Happy: What are your plans for today?

Crazykav: Today, I’m focused on finishing up my album with a cello recording session in my home studio.

It’s my first time recording live strings, which is both challenging and exciting.

This session is a crucial part of my album’s production, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the live strings add depth and emotion to my music.

Happy: Could you share a bit about your hometown? What do you love most about it, and is there anything you don’t like as much?

Crazykav: I’m originally from Vienna, Austria, but I moved to Switzerland a few years ago.

Vienna is a city rich in culture and history, with a vibrant arts scene that has always inspired me. What I love most about Vienna is its unique blend of liveliness and tranquility.

You can immerse yourself in the bustling city life or find a quiet café to relax in for hours, enjoying deep conversations with friends.

The city is full of beautiful contradictions that make it endlessly fascinating.

Growing up in Vienna, I had the privilege of attending numerous live concerts and performing with various bands, which were unforgettable experiences that shaped my musical journey.

However, like any city, Vienna has its downsides, mostly connected to my memories.

Happy: Your new album, ‘Just Listen,’ is coming out in September. Can you tell us a bit about the creative process behind it?

Crazykav: Just listen feels to me like an evolution to my last album Love, Life & Death.

The music I wrote used to come from a very dark place. The worse I felt the better the music I wrote was, at least in my view.

‘Just Listen’ represents a significant evolution from my previous album, ‘Love, Life & Death.’

My earlier music often stemmed from a place of darkness, with the belief that my best work came from my struggles.

However, ‘Just Listen’ is born from a different mindset.

The inspiration for the title came from the Vaya Con Dios song “Listen” from their 1992 album ‘Time Flies.’

The idea of sitting together, saying your piece, and moving forward resonated deeply with me, not only because I sometimes failed doing so.

This album is about leaving the past behind and embracing the future with a lighter heart.

My creative process usually starts with me fiddling on an acoustic guitar, searching for beautiful melodies that evoke strong emotions.

Once I find that spark, I write lyrics that are deeply personal and reflective of my feelings and experiences.

Every song on this album is a piece of my heart, making it a very authentic work.

Happy: Your music defies categorization, blending rock and pop. How would you describe your overall sound?

Crazykav: Describing my sound is always a bit tricky because I never wanted to be confined to a single genre.

I float somewhere between rock and pop, with influences from various styles.

In the past, I would write lyrics first and then decide on the style as you can clearly hear on my last album, but now it begins with melodies that I try to replicate on an instrument.

My sound is heavily influenced by the music I’m listening to at the time, resulting in a blend I’d describe as grungy pop/rock with a touch of blues.

This approach allows me to be versatile and explore different musical landscapes.

Happy: ‘Is It Enough’ feels reminiscent of Silverchair. Are there any other rock/grunge artists who influence your sound?

Crazykav:Absolutely. Bands like Soundgarden and Audioslave, especially everything Chris Cornell did, have had a profound influence on my music.

His work helped me through some very dark times. Other major influences include Nirvana, R.E.M., Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains.

I also have a deep appreciation for the Foo Fighters.

All these artists have shaped my musical style, although I tend to lean towards a softer interpretation of their sounds.

Happy: Aside from the above, what are some of your biggest musical influences?

Crazykav: My list of musical influences is extensive. From a storytelling perspective, Tupac Shakur has always been a significant influence. His lyrics felt more like conversations and real stories rather than structured rhymes, which I admire.

Musically, I’ve tried to emulate bands like Dispatch from Boston, whose music I love. Nowadays, artists like James Bay, James Arthur, Isak Danielson, and Lewis Capaldi also inspire me.

Their lyrics and sounds resonate with me and influence my work. It would be a dream come true to perform with one of these artists in the future

Happy: You mentioned ‘Just Listen’ is a way of processing emotions. How does music creation help you navigate your feelings?

Crazykav: Music has always been a sanctuary for me, especially during my teenage years.

I grew up under difficult circumstances and spent many years as an angry young man trying to make sense of the world.

My father passed away when I was 11, and my best friend died when I was 19. I also struggled with drug problems in my teens, growing up in an orphanage.

Music helped me survive those years. Listening to it provided comfort and validation that I wasn’t alone in my feelings.

Writing lyrics allowed me to process and express my emotions in a healthy way.

Now, creating music helps me navigate my feelings and gives me a sense of purpose.

If my music can reach even one person the way artists like Sting or Chris Cornell reached me, it’s all worth it.

Happy: The three singles you released explore emotional connection. What other themes can we expect on the album?

Crazykav: The new album delves deeply into various stages of love. It explores themes of lost love, current love, and the possibilities of future love.

Each song is inspired by personal experiences and the significant relationships in my life. I owe a lot to the women I’ve met for inspiring these themes.

My interactions and relationships often become the foundation for my songs, making them deeply personal and relatable.

Happy: What’s next for Crazykav after the release of ‘Just Listen’?

Crazykav: After the release of ‘Just Listen,’ I already have ideas brewing for my next album.

I’m excited about the new direction I want to take. In the meantime, I aim to perform more live gigs, both acoustic and with a full band.

I’m actively looking for venues and festivals to bring my music to live audiences.

Playing live is a powerful way to connect with fans and share the emotional journey of my music.

Happy: What makes you happy?

Crazykav: Seeing how my music is starting to reach people and receiving positive feedback over the past six months has brought me immense joy.

It’s beautiful to see my work resonate with others and makes me feel like I’m on the right path.

This connection with my audience is incredibly rewarding and motivates me.