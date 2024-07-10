Hurry up and snag your tickets for Rhythm and The Reef Festival 2024

Pack your bags (and your dancing shoes), because tickets to Rhythm and The Reef — an unmissable event on Australia’s festival calendar — go on sale tomorrow.

Being in the throes of winter can make it feel like sunnier times are too far from reach, but Rhythm and The Reef Festival has your feel-good fix sorted with its imminent 2024 edition.

For starters, the event boasts one of Australia’s most picturesque locations, this year taking to the Meadowlands Amphitheatre in Mackay, Queensland.

While that venue alone is stunning enough — hosted in the leafy Botanic Gardens — it’s even more promising for its short commute to Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays, meaning gig-trippers can escape the wintery chills and make a holiday out of the one-day festival.

This year’s Rhythm and The Reef will take place on October 5, allowing revellers to pencil in an event that’s worth looking forward to.

All of this without even mentioning the festival’s killer lineup, headlined by bonafide legends Bliss N Eso alongside Skeggs, Thelma Plum, Sneaky Sound System and Allday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhythm and the Reef (@rhythmandthereef)

In addition to that who’s who of Australian music (which might take the cake for the year’s best festival lineup), Rhythm and The Reef will also shine a spotlight on an exciting batch of breakout artists, from regional Queensland band Same Pains to indie rock icons Giant Palms and funky rock and roll outfit The Wild Sky.

The 2024 bill is rounded out by Jonte, Synoptic, Jaymouth and Pacey, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhythm and the Reef (@rhythmandthereef)

If all of this proves too tempting to resist (we don’t blame you), then you should do yourself a favour and snag tickets before they sell out.

General Admission to Rhythm and The Reef goes live from 4pm on July 10, available via their website. In the meantime, you can also sign up for early access to tickets and major prizes on the Rhythm and The Reef website.

So what on earth are you waiting for? Get yourself to The Reef and feel the Rhythms by securing your tickets to the hottest-ticket festival of 2024.