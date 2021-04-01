Sneaky Sound System – ‘Sneaky Sound System’: Why It Mattered

The self-titled debut album from duo Sneaky Sound System became an instant classic, with its irresistible electro-dance hooks.

Much like the sticky alliteration of their name (Sneaky Sound System), the duo’s debut album is a masterclass in crafting something memorable. The self-titled record’s unending barrage of dance hits spin around in your head long after the disco lights have turned off.

If you hadn’t already heard, Sneaky Sound System are set to perform at the upcoming and unmissable Lakeside Lunch Festival! To adequately prepare our minds and bodies for the mosh pit, let’s glance back at their hit-fuelled debut, and why it mattered. After all, you don’t go triple platinum on your debut without doing something right.

Sneaky Sound System opens the record with their breakout track I Love It. The meaty bass rhythm, atmospheric production, and mellifluous lead vocals from Miss Connie culminate into a serotonin-boost of a track with limitless floor-filling potential.

Thin Disguise, the next track, also rests on a thick bass rhythm, but interest is maintained through new musical elements. These include the sharp rapping quirks of Black Angus (Angus McDonald) and a jazzy keys solo. The vocoder-sung hook is also heavily inspired by the endlessly innovative Daft Punk, but you won’t find us griping about it. Be sure to check out our list of the 10 best Daft Punk tracks you haven’t heard.

Then comes the album’s zenith, UFO. It’s got the hookiest of hooks, “I saw a UFO, but nobody believes me!” and embodies the slickest parts of their production – making it perhaps the most influential song the duo has tracked to date. The busy 4 on the floor rhythm and heavy low end paired with the verses falsetto might sound eerily similar – Katy Perry mimicked the same technique on her worldwide phenomenon Hot N Cold.

On the other hand, Pictures introduces some spunkier vocals to the band’s dance catalogue, with the duo’s songwriting still on full throttle.

Sneaky Sound System’s ability to fill up dance floors is a significant selling point of the band, but it’s still only half the reason for their success. As observed in the tracks so far, the couple still bothered to write pertinent lyrics [“there’s a plastic man on the telephone”] and experiment with unique sonic production choices [strings on Maybe]. These efforts have saved them from being branded as cheap dance music. There’s depth to the tracks and new layers to pay attention to on each listen.

Sneaky sound system – UFO is a top 10 Australian dance track of all time and this isn’t up for discussion. — Luke Mahoney (@lukemahoney) March 6, 2021

Speaking of unique production choices, it’s difficult to ignore You’re Hot. Its hilarious bluntness is only escalated by the aggressively relentless vocal chopping, which turns out to be quite catchy. Tease Me is another standout, sonically speaking. It’s by far the horniest cut on the album. The reverbed backing vocals sound like an orgasm, and the spoken lead vocals are straight up seduction, not leaving much to the imagination. “I love the way you touch me, and you tease me,” Miss Connie chants, as we wonder how many club-goers got steamy to this one back in 2006.

Overall, this album mattered because it went above and beyond everyone’s expectations for EDM. The duo packed the album with irresistible dance tunes that were as creative as they were catchy. Not bad for a debut.

Lakeside Long Lunch

Saturday 24th April

Sydney International Regatta Center

Tickets