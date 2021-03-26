No COVID restrictions? The Lakeside Long Lunch is here to help you celebrate

As of next Monday, New South Wales will be completely free of COVID restrictions. And what better way to celebrate than with a food, wine, and music festival? Enter The Lakeside Long Lunch…

The Lakeside Long Lunch is back for another year and no second too late. This Monday (March 29), NSW will be free of COVID restrictions. That means dancing, parties, and festival are back, baby!

Enter The Lakeside Long Lunch – a must-add to your calendar. This year’s event at the Sydney International Regatta Centre will be bigger and better than ever, featuring wineries, foods trucks, market stalls, and Aussie music legends.

Kicking off on Saturday, April 24th, the festival will deliver all the vibes that have been missing from the past year. Scenic views, live music, boozy day-tripping, what more could you ask for?

What about the line-up, you ask? Drum roll, please. Sneaky Sound System, Thirsty Merc, Shannon Noll, Voli K, Suite Az, and Top Shelf will be gracing the stage to perform unforgettable sets! Obviously, this event is over 18s only, sorry kiddos, and you must be ready with your ID at the gate.

Everyone who nabbed a spot to the postponed May and October dates will have their tickets rolled over, so get keen!

Tickets are on sale now and you need to get in stat, otherwise, you’ll miss out. And that’s something that cannot happen. Purchase your tickets online here.

