Happy Mag’s guide to The Other Art Fair Sydney 2021

The Other Art Fair is making its glorious return to Sydney in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most out of this not-to-be-missed event.

While the world descended into chaos that was 2020, the arts were always there. Whether for comfort, reflection, or a guiding hand, creatives have been working tirelessly to continue their practices during the year when everything was put on hold. The fruits of this have finally come to fall.

While The Other Art Fair never fails to entertain global audiences year after year, the 2021 program is every art lover’s dream. It doesn’t matter if you’re a first-time buyer, curator, or budding artist looking for inspiration, there’s something for everybody. Boasting a curated selection of over 110 independent artists, performances, installations, DJ sets, with a bar ready and waiting, this year’s weekend is sure to be unforgettable! Here’s a few things to know before the festivities kick off this weekend (March 18 – 21).

What’s on offer?

Kicking off from this Thursday night (March 18th), The Cutaway will be overflowing with culture, performance, and vision. Hand-picked by a team of experts, The Other Art Fair will feature an incredible array of emerging and independent artists from across Australia. A great feature of shows like this is that visitors will have the opportunity to meet and buy directly from the artists.

Punters will be treated to a digital installation from Melbourne’s Marc-O-Matic (a.k.a. Marco Patrick Ryan). The multidisciplinary talent will bring his work to life at this year’s fair, allowing you to step inside an augmented, limitless world of his creation. Featured installations also include the ‘Street Interventionist’ himself, Miguel Marquez, who will be setting up 10 witty experiences for audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Other Art Fair (@theotherartfair)

Refreshments and entertainment

Once you’re finished pouring through the stunning exhibits, there’s a world of fun waiting for you. If you come on Opening Night, make sure to check out Dr Sketchy’s Anti-Art School: an eclectic of melting pot of performance and imagination. Refreshments, of the food, beverage, and alcoholic varieties, will be available throughout the event, and resident DJs will be on hand to deliver those sweet tunes.

If that’s not enough excitement to fill up a weekend, then maybe a tattoo will be enough? INKSPHINX by Nina Pirola will be ready to stamp you up with her elegant, hand-poked designs. Starting from $150 a pop, what better way is there to commemorate one of the best weekends of the year?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nina k pirola 🗡 (@inksphinx)

How to get there

From wine tastings to interactive postcards, there’s so much to be excited for this weekend. That is, if you can get your hands on tickets! To comply with COVID restrictions and to make sure that everyone gets a slice, arrivals will be timed depending on which ticket you snatch up.

Kids under 12 are free while adults can grab entry for a measly $20, and students/seniors for $15. You can also grab a spot in one of Riot Wine Co.’s many workshops throughout the weekend.

Make the right decision this weekend and snap up an opportunity to see this incredible celebration of Australian art. Get in quick, though, because tickets are selling fast.

The Other Art Fair, presented by Saatchi Art, takes place at The Cutaway at Barangaroo from 18-21 March. Grab your tickets here.