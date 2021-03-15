Quarantine breach ends NSW’s nearly two month Covid-free streak

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said: “We have contacted around 130 people who worked from 7pm on Friday night to 7am on Saturday, overlapping March 12 to March 13.”

“We are asking those individuals to immediately self-isolate and get a test … that allows us time to work through and ascertain the nature of interaction that this security guard would have had to those quarantine workers.“

In a statement, NSW Police said: “Investigations are underway by NSW Health to determine the source of this infection… As part of these inquiries, NSW Police will assist health investigators by reviewing CCTV, conducting interviews and analysing rosters.“

“All of of the security guard’s family members have returned negative COVID-19 test results,” 9News reported.