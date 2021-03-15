‘McCartney III’ to be reimagined by Phoebe Bridgers, Anderson .Paak, and more

Paul McCartney has announced that he’s releasing a reimagined version of 2020’s McCartney III, featuring re-worked songs – covers and remixes alike.

The reimagined record, McCartney III Imagined, comes after the Beatles superstar shared a short video clip that saw multi-coloured dice rolled into different positions, accompanied by the names of the cover artists.

The album is set to arrive on April 16, featuring the likes of Dominic Fike, Anderson .Paak, Phoebe Bridgers, Idris Elba (who is apparently a DJ now?!), and more.

Speaking on the genesis of the original album, McCartney said: “I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family, and I would go to my studio every day. I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years, but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished, so I started thinking about what I had.”

“Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up.”

McCartney III Imagined – Coming Soon 🎲 Personally curated by Paul, #ThreeImagined features an assortment of fellow artists and friends, each reimagining their favourite #McCartneyIII tracks in their own signature styles. Pre-order #ThreeImagined: https://t.co/uc2fCa3W6I pic.twitter.com/SyQMKQGlM9 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 11, 2021

He went on to explain the joy of creating music during the pandemic: “It was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album.”

Ahead of McCartney III Imagined’s arrival, McCartney has shared the album’s The Kiss of Venus cover by singer-songwriter Dominic Fike.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

III Imagined Tracklist

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)

2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)

4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)*