In a wholesome turn of events, Paul McCartney has revealed that Taylor Swift moved the release date of her new album twice to avoid a clash with McCartney III.

It’s always a kicker when you find those unlikely celeb friendships. From Sir Ian McKellen and Harry Styles to Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, there’s nothing more wholesome or mind-bending than those unsuspected dynamic duos. Enter Paul and Taylor.

In conversation with Howard Stern, the former Beatle revealed that T. Swift had moved the release date of her new album, evermore, twice so that it wouldn’t clash with the release of McCartney III.

Initially, Swift reached out to McCartney to share the surprise album. “I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album,” he recalls in the interview. “And she said, ‘So I was going to put it out my birthday.’ I think it was the 10th.”

McCartney goes on to describe how, after discovering that his album was due to drop on December 11, Swift moved the evermore release date to December 18. These dates were promptly switched back, however, when McCartney III was rescheduled. Now, if that’s not friendship, I don’t know what is.

– you go first!

– no no, you go first!

– no, i’ll move back for you

– but i already moved back for you! © paul mccartney and taylor swift pic.twitter.com/lt9xLa1hqR — andrey 🎲 (@drivemycartney) December 16, 2020

taylor swift making paul mccartney change his album release date so she could release hers first pic.twitter.com/XFM2KfQDfw — emily 🎲 (@emememilyy0) December 10, 2020

“So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way,” McCartney concluded. “It’s a nice thing to do.”

Check out McCartney III and evermore.