Cryptic emojis and dice: is Paul McCartney about to drop an album?

Is this a social media intern gone rogue, or is Sir Paul McCartney teasing an upcoming album?

Sir Paul McCartney is dropping some serious hints that the highly anticipated McCartney III is on the way. Being the social media fiend that he is, McCartney has been teasing the album through some sneaky dice emojis and symbolism on his Instagram posts, all recurring in the number three.

McCartney III will complete the trilogy of albums that the artist began recording before The Beatles ended. The original, home-recorded albums were released in 1970 and 1980, respectively, and feature vocals from his late wife Linda.

The McCartney III rumours began when fans noticed a series of surprise animations popping up across Spotify. The hints only grew, with the man himself posting a number of sneaky III references across his social media. Reddit users even took to the discussion, claiming to have been sent bags printed with the artist’s name and three dice inside.

Although further details are yet to be released, the GodIsInTheTV zine has rumoured that the album was recorded while McCartney was in lockdown, maintaining the DIY aesthetic of the previous two records.

View this post on Instagram 🎲🎲🎲 A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on Oct 19, 2020 at 7:33pm PDT

PAUL MCCARTNEY SAID MCCARTNEY III SOON !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Uf91nnsau — fee 🎲 (@losttitties) October 16, 2020

“I’ve been able to write and get into music, starting songs, finishing songs. I’ve had a few little things to write and it’s given me the time to finish some songs that I hadn’t found the time to get around to,” McCartney told GQ earlier this year.

