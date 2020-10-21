WATCH: Arlo Parks – ‘Green Eyes’

British singer, poet, and multi-talented heroine Arlo Parks has released her cruisey new single Green Eyes, featuring Clairo on backing vocals and guitar.

“This is a song about self-discovery, self-acceptance and adolescence,” Parks writes. “It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times.”

The release of Green Eyes comes with more exciting news from Parks, who also announced that her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, will be released on January 29, 2021. The album will feature prominent past single releases such as Black Dog, Eugene, and Hurt.

Deep dive into the video below.