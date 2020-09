Indie star and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers teamed up with British act Arlo Parks for a chilling cover of Radiohead’s Fake Plastic Trees. Embodying the lonely-sounding original, the two singers gently yearn with gorgeous falsetto and reserved harmonies, accompanied only by a steady piano.

The performance was carried out in a church for BBC Radio 1. Watch below.

