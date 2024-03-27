DMA’S enlist the powerhouse vocals of Ruel for What A Life, a stirring new single that plays to both of their strengths.

Ruel and DMA’S have today (March 29) collaborated for the new single, What A Life.

The track opens with warm synthetic keys and DMA’S trademark descending guitar strum, as carried by the harmonic vocals of Ruel and Tommy O’Dell.

Simple synth lines and shuffling rhythms course throughout the track, with lyrics that ruminate on life’s fears, dreams and heartbreaks.

What A Life is the result of a few collaborative sessions between Ruel and DMA’S, at first intended for Ruel’s solo catalogue.

The group organically penned a handful of tracks, soon realising the surprising compatibility between their unlikely pairing. “Ruel is a special talent and we worked really well together,” O’Dell recalled in a press statement.

“Things came together very naturally.” The final push to finish What A Life came following the enthusiastic fan reaction to Ruel’s appearance at DMA’S sold-out show in Sydney last October.

For his part, Ruel said the single “is a little removed from either of our sounds, so it was really fun to collaborate in a different way and write an up-tempo feel good song.”

What A Life arrives amid a breakout moment for Ruel, following the release of his debut album 4TH WALL last year. DMA’S, meanwhile, solidified their place in the global indie rock scene with 2023’s How Many Dreams?.

Listen to Ruel and DMA’S’ new single What A Life below.