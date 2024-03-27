Phoebe Go announces debut album ‘Marmalade’, shares latest single ‘Leave’

“I wanted the songs to be vulnerable and brave at the same time,” Phoebe Go said of ‘ Marmalade’ , the singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut album

Phoebe Go has today (March 28) shared ‘Leave’, the latest single lifted from her just-announced upcoming debut album, ‘Marmalade’.

Delivering a more intimate and less playful sound, the single features guitar-led arrangements and soul-baring lyrics that tug on the heartstrings, focussed on the idea of “self numbing,” Phoebe Go explained in a press statement.

“It’s about shutting down and doing it out of fear,” she added. “It’s about a time in my life where I felt kinda paralyzed. It’s a bit wry and double edged but in a way this song is also an apology.”

‘Leave’ follows ‘Something You Were Trying‘ and ‘7 Up’ as the third taste of ‘Marmalade’, Phoebe Go’s imminent debut LP set for release on May 10.

The record is said to be the process of losing and rediscovering comfort, and saw the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter work closely with Charli XCX and Cub Sport producer, Simon Lam.

“I wanted the songs to be vulnerable and brave at the same time,” Phoebe Go said. “Working on these songs was an outlet and it helped me move forward.”

The single and album comes hot off the heels of the announcement that Phoebe Go will be joining Teenage Dads on their Majordomo headline tour, slated for August and September of this year.

In the meantime, and in anticipation of ‘Marmalade’s’ arrival in May, check out Phoebe Go’s latest single ‘Leave‘ below.

UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS

*supporting Teenage Dads

23 August – The Tivoli, Brisbane*

24 August – Enmore Theatre, Sydney*

31 August – The Gov, Adelaide*

01 September – Max Watts, Melbourne*

13 September – Hobart Uni, Tasmania*

14 September – Forum, Melbourne*