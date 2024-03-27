The Dreggs announce major Aus/NZ tour to celebrate their highly anticipated debut album

The Dreggs drop an Aussie/NZ tour and deliver the sweet new soul/gospel gem ‘Peeps With The Goods’

Meet The Dreggs, a dynamic duo from Australia’s indie-folk scene, comprising Paddy McCrae and Zane Harris, who are set to release their debut full-length album, ‘Caught In A Reverie,’which hits shelves on April 26.

Hailing proudly from the Sunshine Coast, they’ve just dropped their latest single, ‘Peeps With The Goods,’ the third release that follows on from ‘Your Love’, ‘Places‘ and ‘Take A Little Time’ (watch the vid below) and

Collaborating with indie Aussie legend Matt Corby, the track is a refreshing blend of indie folk with soul and gospel undertones.

These guys are no strangers to the stage, having pulled in crowds of around 10,000 at Spilt Milk Fest.

And with their upcoming album launch parties already sold out, they’re taking their infectious energy on a headline album tour across major Aussie cities starting mid-June.

Their new single, “Peeps With The Goods,” sees The Dreggs exploring fresh musical terrain while staying true to their vivacious essence.

Inspired by their experiences as independent artists, the song serves as an anthem for those navigating the twists and turns of the modern music industry.

Their album, “Caught In A Reverie,” delves into themes of grief and personal growth, offering listeners a raw and honest perspective without judgment.

And it’s not just about the music – The Dreggs thrive in the electrifying ambiance of live performances, promising surprises and singalongs at every stop.

With their recent accolades and sold-out shows, The Dreggs are proving to be a genuine force in the music scene, both at home and overseas.

So, if you’re in the mood for some feel-good indie-folk vibes, be sure to catch The Dreggs on their upcoming tour – it’s set to be a total mood!

Check out tour dates and their latest gem below:

THE DREGGS – ALBUM TOUR – AUSTRALIA/NZ



FRI 14 JUN | HINDLEY STREET MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE SA | ALL AGES

SAT 15 JUN | METRO CITY, PERTH WA | 18+

FRI 21 JUN | FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE | ALL AGES

SAT 29 JUN | FORUM, MELBOURNE | 18+

FRI 26 JUL | THE CHURCH, CHRISTCHURCH, NZ | 18+

SAT 27 JUL | U BAR, DUNEDIN, NZ | 18+

SUN 28 JUL | YONDER, QUEENSTOWN, NZ | 18+

THU 1 AUG | SAN FRAN, WELLINGTON, NZ | 18+

FRI 2 AUG | TUNING FORK, AUCKLAND, NZ | 18+

All Tickets available from their website